Tiempo: Expanding help for high-skilled immigrants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York just expanded its Professional Pathways for High-Skilled Immigrants program.

Administrators received extra funds to help participants who are authorized to work here find jobs that match their skills and experience.

The program is tailored specifically for jobs in architecture, engineering, information technology, social work, journalism and much more.

The program is also expanding to Long Island.

We talk to Zoila Del Castillo, deputy secretary of state for economic opportunity.

Our good friends at Teatro Sea, the Latino theatre for young audiences, are going through some tough times.

The theatre closed with limited programming during the coronavirus pandemic and which led to some financial difficulties.

Now, they need help to stay afloat. We'll talk to them about an opportunity for you to lend a helping hand.

Our celebration of Tiempo's 40th-anniversary marches on!

Rita Moreno is a boricua superstar and EGOT legend - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner.

Throughout Tiempo's 40-year history, she has appeared on the show several times. In this episode, we dig into the Tiempo vault and show you the first time she appeared on the show in 1983!

