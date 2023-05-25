Extra Time: Remembering music legend Tina Turner

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the death of Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner, who died at the age of 83.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just last month, the music icon in an interview that she wanted to be remembers as a woman who showed other women it was okay to strive for success on their own terms.

Over her lifetime, Turner's albums have sold more than seven million copies.

Her songs have been streamed over 700 million times.

Her timeless catalog has electrified speakers, dance floors, and playlists for decades - all in all, generating enough airplay to reach the ears of every person on earth, and a half time over.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has more on the lionized songstress.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enters 2024 presidential race

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announced his presidential bid to run for 2024. The announcement came just a day after South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his campaign, joining a GOP primary that already includes former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

NYPD pleads for cell phone video before 2 boys disappeared in Harlem River

The NYPD made a public plea for anyone with cell video of the 14 minutes before two boys disappeared into the Harlem River on May 12 to come forward.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, died after falling into the river.

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years for drug conviction on Long Island

Fetty Wap was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that blanketed parts of Long Island and New Jersey in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

The Paterson, New Jersey native, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II apologized in court saying, "I hope that the Long Island and New Jersey communities will forgive me for my actions and allow me to give back."

