MTA hero Antonio Sieunarine helps stop COVID spread

Antonio Sieunarine runs the MTA Service Delivery's COVID-19 Exposure Investigation process.
As new COVID-19 cases are reported, Antonio initiates and oversees an investigation process with field teams to make sure that any potential close contact exposures are contained.
He ensures investigations are managed thoroughly and quickly, so the MTA can keep its team members and riders safe from exposure and allow its field supervisors to focus on running service.
He has provided guidance to countless colleagues as he helps them navigate this crisis.
RELATED | MTA hero returns lost iPhone to grateful commuter
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip