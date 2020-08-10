Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates: Concern over states in Midwest, South

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United States officially passed more than five million cases of COVID-19, outpacing all other countries. The latest data shows a cluster of states in the Midwest and South as a top concern.

New York reported its lowest one-day positive rate since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

65,812 tests were conducted Saturday, with only .7% testing positive.

Here are more of today's headlines:

HOWELL HOUSE PARTY ARREST
One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey. Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday. According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.

CDC MIS-C CONCERNS
The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children. The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs. It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away. Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.

100 DAYS FREE OF COVID
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

BRAZIL'S GRIM MILESTONE
In Brazil, the coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 100,000. Yet even as cases continue to climb, most cities have reopened shops and dining and people have filled bars in cities like Rio de Janeiro.

GERMANY CASES ON THE RISE
And for the third day in a row, Germany has reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus.
It's a concerning spike for a country that had reported that they had pretty much contained the spread of the virus.

STIMULUS PACKAGE TALKS COLLAPSE
A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week's end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.

NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
