Up Close: NYC schools and the next stimulus package

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza speaks on reopening New York City schools in September during a pandemic, and later, United States Senator of New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, will discuss the latest stimulus package.

First, It may be one of the most important and critical decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic: A choice to reopen schools to students, continue remote learning at home, or create a hybrid of those two.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is in charge of implementing a plan, and Governor Cuomo will announce his decision this week.
(Segment 1 featured above:)

Also, lawmakers in Washington are busy trying to agree on a new bailout program to help millions of unemployed Americans.

United States Senator of New York, Kirsten Gillibrand says local governments have drained their coffers responding to the health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic, and now federal help is critical.

Segment 2:
We also dive deeper into politics and the race for president with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Segment 3:
