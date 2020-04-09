coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Combat medics to care for residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home

By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Forty combat medics arrived to help care for residents at the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home. So far 10 residents have died of COVID-19.

The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said aside from the 10 deaths, there are an additional 40 confirmed cases among residents.

Tests are still pending for several other residents.

There are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff members and another 20 staff members are awaiting results.

Overall there are 285 residents and 394 staff members.

Mark Piterski, Deputy Commissioner of Veterans Affairs for NJ Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, said the home there and in Edison cares for several WWII veterans ranging in age from 93-103.

"40 combat medics from our New Jersey Army National Guard, and they are here to assist our certified nursing assistants, our nurses. They are not certified nurses. However, they are equivalent to EMTs," Piterski said. "They are combat medics. There are 40 of them here. There will be a little over 10 plus leadership on our three shifts and will augment our staff."

He said they would remain there to help for as long as is needed.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyparamushealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusveteranscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Newark opens COVID-19 testing site for residents at city park
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News