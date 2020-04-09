Coronavirus News: Combat medics to care for residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home

The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said aside from the 10 deaths, there are an additional 40 confirmed cases among residents.
Tests are still pending for several other residents.
There are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff members and another 20 staff members are awaiting results.
Overall there are 285 residents and 394 staff members.
Mark Piterski, Deputy Commissioner of Veterans Affairs for NJ Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, said the home there and in Edison cares for several WWII veterans ranging in age from 93-103.
"40 combat medics from our New Jersey Army National Guard, and they are here to assist our certified nursing assistants, our nurses. They are not certified nurses. However, they are equivalent to EMTs," Piterski said. "They are combat medics. There are 40 of them here. There will be a little over 10 plus leadership on our three shifts and will augment our staff."
He said they would remain there to help for as long as is needed.
