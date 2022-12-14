Eastbound lanes of NJ Turnpike closed after water main break causes geyser to form

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break in East Rutherford, NJ closed part of the New Jersey turnpike on Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., the water main break caused a significant geyser to form, with water spewing out feet into the air.

The water main break happened right around the American Dream and Met Life Stadium.

Officials were able to turn the water off in the area at around 4 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Route 3 were closed and traffic was redirected onto a service road.

Crews are working to dig up and repair the main. One apartment complex nearby, the Monarch Apartments, may be without water, but officials say they are trying to fix the problems.

There was no information about how long the repair will take in order for eastbound lanes to open. Some NJ Transit bus routes may be affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.