Live Updates: NYS reschedules vaccine appointments at several locations

The affected locations are the following: Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct, Javits Center and Westchester Center.
People with appointments will get emails or text messages with new times and days to reschedule for this week.
Meanwhile, Monday appointments have been postponed at COVID-19 vaccine sites operated by New York City.
LIRR trains switch to weekend schedule
Starting Monday after midnight, LIRR trains will operate on a weekend schedule, which will remain in effect through Tuesday night.
Libraries close in Brooklyn
Brooklyn Public Library locations will be closed on Monday February 1, due to inclement weather conditions. E-books and virtual resources are always available on the library website: http://www.bklynlibrary.org/.
Port Authority Bus Terminal suspends several lines
Port Authority Bus Terminal announced Sunday several bus lines will be suspended on Monday to the winter snowstorm. The affected lines include: Rockland, Suburban, Shortline, Community Coach, Greyhound, Martz, Trans-Bridge, and Peter Pan. Port Authority is asking people to check with their carrier for specific information and resumption of service.
NJ Transit temporarily suspends service
All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1. Atlantic City rail line will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
NJ issues State of Emergency
Governor Phil Murphy Sunday declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning at 7 p.m. in response to the expected winter storm. All six COVID vaccination mega sites will be closed Monday and appointments will be rescheduled within the week.
NY Waterway Ferry Service suspended
All NY Waterway ferry service will be suspended on Monday, February 1 due to severe winter weather. NY Waterway will issue updates on Tuesday's service as the storm develops.
New Jersey travel restrictions
New Jersey is preparing for the winter storm by urging people to stay off the roads! Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey based on the forecast for heavy snow and strong winds.
In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads, particularly Sunday night and Monday. The safest place to be is at home.
New York City public school buildings closed
All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm. As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.
Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.
Catholic Elementary Schools of the Archdiocese of New York to close Monday
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the expected major snow storm. Monday will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.
Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
NYC alternate side parking update
Mayor de Blasio says alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The open streets program on Monday night is also canceled. Code blue is in effect Monday to protect those folks on the streets.
Mayor says NYC vaccine sites closed, Gov. says state-run sites open
Monday appointments have been postponed at COVID-19 vaccine sites operated by New York City. "The last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said during a briefing Saturday morning. "It doesn't make sense." The Mayor said the hope is to get Tuesday appointments in.
Meanwhile, the governor's office said vaccinations are still on for Monday at state-run sites. "People should assume their appointments are going forward," Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said. But the state has a contingency plan. If they have to be canceled, people will get notified via text or email, and their appointments will be rescheduled for later this week.
New Jersey residents urged to stay of the road
The NJSP is urging New Jersey residents to prepare for a nor'easter that will affect the entire state. Most of NJ will be under a Winter Storm Warning. If you do not need to travel, please stay home.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State area.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages.
"I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."
A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.
Road preparations were already underway on Long Island Saturday.
At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits.
"This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."
Curran said the county has more than 21,000 tons of salt and 850 tons of sand ready to go.
There will be 115 plow trucks out on the road throughout the height of the storm over the next day and on Saturday, they started to brine roads.
People have been asked to stay off the roads during the brunt of the storm.
