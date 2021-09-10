september 11

September 11th Anniversary: How to watch the NYC ceremony to honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks

Live coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the September 11th memorial plaza near the World Trade Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The eyes of the world will once again focus on Lower Manhattan Saturday, as the nation honors the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks with solemn remembrances and vows to "never forget."

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony at ground zero will more resemble years past, with families of the victims returning to the read the names of their loved ones who perished.

Last year, the reading of the names was prerecorded.

Eyewitness News live coverage of the ceremony at ground zero begins at 6 a.m. Saturday on Channel 7

The Tribute in Light will also return, to shine into the night sky from the rough footprints of the Twin Towers.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


Each year, New York City and millions around the globe commemorate 9/11 with ceremonies, volunteering, and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 20 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

A new docu-series on National Geographic, '9/11: One Day in America', takes first person accounts of the heroism we saw on that tragic day.


The National September 11 Memorial and Museum is observing the anniversary by remembering and honoring the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those who died in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

