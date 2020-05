Coronavirus News: Bedminster sergeant is 2nd New Jersey officer to die of COVID-19 on Easter

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police sergeant in Bedminster is the second police officer in New Jersey to die of COVID-19 on Easter.AlTerek Patterson, 38, was a member of the Bedminster force since 2006 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014."Sergeant Patterson always had a smile on his face and touched the lives of so many residents at their time of need," the department wrote on Facebook.Paterson Police Officer Francesco Scorpo also died on Sunday A Newark police officer died earlier in April and two correction officers have died from the virus as well.