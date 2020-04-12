Coronavirus News: Bedminster sergeant is 2nd New Jersey officer to die of COVID-19 on Easter

AlTerek Patterson, 38, was a member of the Bedminster force since 2006 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2014.
"Sergeant Patterson always had a smile on his face and touched the lives of so many residents at their time of need," the department wrote on Facebook.
Paterson Police Officer Francesco Scorpo also died on Sunday.
A Newark police officer died earlier in April and two correction officers have died from the virus as well.
