reopen nyc

Borough Park protest: Fiery demonstration against NYC COVID cluster restrictions

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Hundreds of Orthodox Jews took to the streets overnight to protest the state's restrictions on schools, synagogues and non-essential businesses, marching through Borough Park in large groups and setting a fire in protest.

The protests started at 50th Street and 15th avenue at around 9 p.m.

Another popped up at 13th Avenue and 46th Street, where the crowd set a rubbish fire in the street just before 1:30 a.m. that was put out by firefighters.

WATCH: Raw video of Borough Park protest
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: Video from the Citizen app overnight showed the fire, as well as a large group of Orthodox Jewish protesters, young men openly defying social distancing guidelines, shou



The group chased away two city sheriff's deputies while chanting "Jewish lives matter."

Video from the Citizen app overnight showed the fire, as well as a large group of Orthodox Jewish protesters, young men openly defying social distancing guidelines, shouting and marching, most without masks on.

Police responded and dispersed the crowd. No arrests were made, although at least one person was injured during some of the shoving.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has more on Governor Cuomo's newly announced rules and restrictions in New York's COVID hotspots.



Councilman Kalman Yeger arrived at one of the protests, telling the group, "We are not going to be deprived of the right that we have in America, like everybody else in America, the right to observe our religion, the right to do it freely, the right to do it without government interference."

Yeger was one of four local politicians included in a statement blasting Governor Andrew Cuomo's closing of private schools and limiting religious gatherings.

"It is disgraceful that Governor Cuomo would impose these restrictions targeting our community in the midst of our Jewish holidays," the statement said. "Because of his unilateral and irresponsible acts, our community is rightfully shocked, angered and highly frustrated. Americans are constitutionally permitted to worship freely, and Governor Cuomo may be assured that we intend to exercise that right without his interference. G-d Bless America."

ALSO READ: Frustration over closed parks causes protesters to cut locks to Brooklyn playground
EMBED More News Videos

Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.



The anger was felt across the religious spectrum.

Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said in his own statement that Cuomo's rules are unfair to Catholic churches, which have responsibly managed the pandemic.

"It is outrageous that after incurring great expense to implement all the safety protocols, our parishes are being forced to reduce capacity to a maximum of 10 people in the red zone and 25 people in the orange zone," the statement said. "To think that some of our churches have the capacity to hold a thousand people for Mass, a capacity range of 10 to 25 people is disrespectful to Catholics and to the clergy who all have followed the rules and, as such, have prevented a spike in COVID cases within the confines of the hot zones."

ALSO READ: Dr. Birx visits New Jersey college; Dr. Fauci responds to President Trump's coronavirus comments
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Deborah Birx visited Rowan University in New Jersey Tuesday as part of a nationwide campus tour.





MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citybrooklynborough parkhealthandrew cuomomedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: 300-400K could die before pandemic ends, Fauci says
Artists transform outdoor dining areas into works of art
NYC schools' COVID shutdowns part of Cuomo's bigger plan
COVID Updates: Orange Co., NY closes hotspot-area schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Nurse adopts special needs boy after caring for him for years
NY COVID cluster zones and what it means where you live
72-year-old street vendor dies after fight outside NYC deli
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
AccuWeather: Warm with strong winds
Show More
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
Vigil held for NYC nurse struck, killed by motorcycle
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
COVID Updates: 300-400K could die before pandemic ends, Fauci says
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News