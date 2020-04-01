Coronavirus News: 5 dead at New Jersey nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive

Care One at New Milford, known as Woodcrest, has converted two of its centers to become COVID-capable care units.
Officials say that beginning in mid-March, some residents and staff started showing signs of respiratory illness. Physicians have since confirmed that five residents who passed away tested positive for COVID-19, along with 16 residents and six staff members.
They expect these numbers to rise and say that other deaths are being investigated to see if they are also COVID-19 related.
"CareOne at New Milford intends to support our Bergen County hospitals in dealing with this pandemic, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our hospital partners to fight and win this war," CareOne officials said in a statement. "We know that everyone in the New Milford community has felt the impact of COVID-19."
New Jersey's health commissioner said there has been at least one confirmed case reported at 93 long-term facilities in the state.
