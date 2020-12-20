Tiempo: Christmas food drive, Mexican restaurant-turned soup kitchen, Latino & Black studies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Navidad is just a few days away and Latinos all across the Tri-State area have been hit especially hard by food insecurity because of the pandemic.A local organization on Long Island will host a food basket drive for familias in need.We'll talk about where and when the food drive is happening.Also, more food for those in need as a popular Bronx Mexican restaurant is now a soup kitchen.We talk to the co-owner about the transformation.And, Connecticut became the first state in the country to require high schools provide courses on Latino and Black studies.The law - signed by the governor last year - directs all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of Puerto Rican, African-American, Black and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy and culture.We speak to Connecticut's Director of Equity and Language Dr. Gladys Labas about how the curriculum came together and when the courses will begin.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.