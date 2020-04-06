coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Meadowlands field medical center opens

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The field medical station opens Monday at the Meadowlands, as the death toll in New Jersey approaches 1,000.

The temporary facility in Secaucus will help take some of the load off of local hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state ordered 20 refrigerated trailers that will serve as temporary morgues.

With Passover, Ramadan and Easter looming, Governor Phil Murphy pleaded with people to keep their distance.

"Our desire is clearly to come together and it's only natural, we are humans, but our need and our mandate is to find a way to observe and to celebrate separately," Governor Murphy said.

Many places of worship are finding ways to live stream services so people can still take part without being together.

