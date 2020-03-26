Coronavirus News: New Jersey day cares must close except for children of essential workers

Murphy said a lack of child care "cannot be a barrier" for essential workers. Murphy's earlier orders have said that grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations among others are considered essential. Health care workers are also considered essential, along with law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel.
Day care centers that don't serve only essential workers must close by April 1 under the executive order Murphy signed Wednesday.
News of the order followed Murphy's daily news conference on the outbreak, which he said Wednesday had led to the deaths of 62 people in the state, up from 44. More than 4,000 have tested positive.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts