Coronavirus News: New York hydroxychloroquine trial delivers 'inconclusive' results

By Eyewitness News

This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's trials into hydroxychloroquine delivered inconclusive results.

The head of the research team confirmed the inconclusive results to ABC on Friday morning.

Those who took hydroxychloroquine, with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, were no more likely to survive their infections than those who did not, according to David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany School of Public Health, who conducted the study. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
"We don't see a statistically significant difference between patients who took the drugs and those who did not," Holtgrave said.

Governor Cuomo said on CNN Thursday night, "I think from the review that I heard basically it was not seen as a positive, not seen as a negative."

The study, sponsored by the New York State Department of Health, looked at about 600 patients at 22 hospitals in the greater New York City area.

