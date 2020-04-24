Coronavirus News: New Yorkers will get application for absentee ballot for primaries

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is issuing an executive order to mail every New Yorker an application for an absentee ballot for the primaries.The primaries are set to be held on June 23rd in New York.Cuomo said that he will, "Make sure every New Yorker automatically receives a postage-paid application" to receive an absentee ballot. Polls will also remain open.People should check the option to receive an absentee ballot due to the risk of COVID-19 infection.He said that after talking with the state Board of Elections that an application would be better than automatically sending out the absentee ballot.Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said that it's not within the governor's constitutional rights to, "make the election a mail-in voting system where one doesn't otherwise exist," so it must be optional.