Coronavirus News: Newark hospital EKG technician dies from COVID-19

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An EKG technician at Newark University Hospital died from coronavirus on Tuesday.The President of Newark University Hospital, Shereef Elnahal, announced the passing of Kim King-Smith on Wednesday via Twitter and sent his condolences.King-Smith was an EKG technician who worked the hospital's night shift.Her family says her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her life.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also sent his condolences via Twitter.