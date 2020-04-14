Coronavirus News: Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The frontline doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 epidemic got a heroes salute in New Jersey Tuesday.The Livingston Police Department and more than 20 of Essex County's local municipalities held a Heroes Salute Parade past St. Barnabas Medical Center to recognize the incredible efforts of medical staff battling the coronavirus."It made my heart so overjoyed," certified patient access representative Donna Brown said. "It was beautiful it was beautiful."Joined by over 50 cars, the procession displayed signs, banners, posters and flags to pay tribute to the men and women at the forefront of the crisis."Now we know we're not alone, that's it's bigger than we thought it was," Patricia White said. "It's very emotional."The parade included police, fire, and first aid vehicles from Livingston, West Orange, East Hanover, South Orange, North Caldwell, Caldwell, Roseland, Millburn, NJIT, Orange ECPO, Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Nutley, Essex County Sherriff, Maplewood, and West Caldwell."They're in the middle of a war right now, and most of us can only imagine what's happening in their walls," Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz. "And we wanted to show appreciation for them."The parade route began at Northfield Avenue and traveled travel down Old Short Hill Road, passing the Emergency Department and turning right into the main entrance, circling around the internal circle of the medical center."We see some of the patients, and we get them to hospital," police Captain Tom Smith said. "But they're with them 24/7."Essex County has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey.