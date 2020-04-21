Coronavirus News: NJ nursing homes make up 40 percent of state's death toll

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus case. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.The state's largest nursing home, which was at the center of news reports last week after police said 18 bodies were found in a makeshift morgue, is being required by the state to hire consultants in nursing, infectious disease and administration, Health Commissioner Judy Persichili said.The Andover Subacute Reahab Centers 1 and 2 have had 39 COVID-19-related deaths, according to state Health Department data. That's tied for the highest death toll at a nursing home facility in the state. The other facility is the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus.