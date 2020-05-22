coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey Shore beaches open, but with changes due to COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Jersey Shore is back open, but with changes for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Usually high 60s and rain on Memorial Day weekend is a bad thing, but this year officials are actually pleased because it means there will be fewer people crowding beaches.

The Jersey Shore is open for business this weekend, but with new restrictions in place which vary depending on which town you're in.

Generally speaking, most towns will have lifeguards so swimming is allowed, but restaurants are takeout only, amusements are closed and you need to keep your distance. Even on the beach, Governor Phil Murphy wants you to cover your face.

"Wearing a mask or face covering is not required but it is an important, vitally important, additional measure of protection for you all and others against the spread of COVID-19 and especially in places where social distancing isn't as possible, like online for a slice of boardwalk pizza or in a restroom in one of our parks," he said.

You may need to lather on the sunscreen with the mask so you don't get a weird tan.

Boardwalks are open, but again you're encouraged to keep moving.

