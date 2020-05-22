Coronavirus News: Paterson reopens 2 parks with social distancing rules

The first parks to open were Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park and Eastside Park.
All visitors must adhere to strict social distancing precautions.
No groups, cookouts, or ball playing will be allowed.
"If people are not on their best behavior, if they are not social distancing, if they are not taking this situation seriously we will quickly reverse course, if there is a backslide then the parks will close," said Andre Sayegh, Paterson Mayor.
The two parks opened Friday at 6 and will close at 8 p.m.
If social distancing is followed, the mayor says other parks may reopen on a weekly basis.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county