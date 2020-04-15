Coronavirus News: Some furloughed workers not getting benefit checks, East Village bar owner says

Empty tables and chairs line the inside Cooper's in the East Village.
The bar has been shut down for five weeks.
The owner was forced to lay off workers, hoping that would mean they would get unemployment benefits, but even that has hit a snag.
"Some of our terminated employees just received unemployment benefits this past week, after a delay of three to four weeks from when they applied, some of them still haven't received benefits," the owner said. "The vicious cycle is continuing as the shutdown drags on."
The pub has also applied for the small businesses administration paycheck protection loan to reactivate its payroll.
The owners are also dealing with the landlord, who is asking for their April rent.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address