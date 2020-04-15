coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Some furloughed workers not getting benefit checks, East Village bar owner says

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- As the debate continues over when the economy will reopen, we're hearing from a Manhattan bar owner about the impact of this shutdown.

Empty tables and chairs line the inside Cooper's in the East Village.

The bar has been shut down for five weeks.

The owner was forced to lay off workers, hoping that would mean they would get unemployment benefits, but even that has hit a snag.

"Some of our terminated employees just received unemployment benefits this past week, after a delay of three to four weeks from when they applied, some of them still haven't received benefits," the owner said. "The vicious cycle is continuing as the shutdown drags on."

The pub has also applied for the small businesses administration paycheck protection loan to reactivate its payroll.

The owners are also dealing with the landlord, who is asking for their April rent.

