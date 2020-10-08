coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey records more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in a day, first time since May

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The number of New Jerseyans battling COVID-19 continues to rise at a "sobering" rate.

The state recorded 1,301 positive test results. The last time there were that many positive cases in one day was back on May 29th when it had 1,394.
EMBED More News Videos

The state experienced the highest number since May 29.



Ocean and Monmouth counties reported the most cases while Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties all had more than 80 additional cases each

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September.



Hospitalizations also climbed to 652, the highest level since early August, Murphy said. Eleven people were reported to have died overnight, bringing the statewide total to 14,373. The positivity rate for testing stood at 3.69%, while the rate of transmission fell to 1.22, down from 1.27. The uptick in cases and hospitalizations could mean a return outbreak.

148 people are in the intensive care unit with 52 people requiring ventilators.

"We are anticipating a second wave, and we are preparing based on our prior experiences, Persichilli said. "This wave has a potential to become a surge."

The state has stockpiled personal protective equipment, ventilators and the therapeutic drug remdesivir. She said the biggest concern will be staffing because other states sent health workers in March and April, but those people are confronting the outbreak in their on states now. She didn't give a time frame for when the wave could hit.

Meantime, the state reported 16 outbreaks in New Jersey Public Schools. Governor Murphy said it was a "reasonable expectation" to have that number, up from 11. The outbreaks account for 58 cases.

RELATED: NYC closes more schools amid COVID cluster zone numbers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: CDC has grim prediction on U.S. COVID deaths
COVID Crackdown: New restrictions take effect in another NJ city
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
COVID Updates: Rise in nationwide coronavirus cases lead to spikes in 45 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Crane spins out of control from top of NYC building
Recovering COVID patients describe harrowing long-term effects
AccuWeather Alert: Here's how much snow to expect and where
Timeline: Snow develops near NYC as cold air moves in behind Zeta
The Countdown: Trump, Biden appeal to last-minute voters in Florida
COVID News: Make or break for MTA as agency hemorrhages money
Billboard depicting death of George Floyd goes up in Times Square
Show More
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Vigil held for NY student shot and killed by police 10 years ago
Church sues charter school neighbor over student walk-thru
Pregnant woman shot in Paterson, witnesses say
'It is coming and it is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd wave
More TOP STORIES News