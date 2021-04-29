Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Moderna to increase global supply to 3 billion doses by 2022

The company says it will reach up to 3 billion vaccine doses by 2022.
That would include any potential booster and pediatric vaccines if they become authorized.
The company has also increased its global supply forecast for this year to between 800 million and 1 billion doses.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Suffolk County continues push to get residents vaccinated
Amid growing reports about millions of Americans missing their second dose of the COVID vaccine, Suffolk County is launching a public awareness campaign to fight the hesitancy.
NYC Council passes bill to make Open Streets permanent
City Council voted 39-8 to expand Open Streets, which would increase the programs funding and would allow it to be staffed by the Department of Transportation in addition to volunteers. The bill would create a process by which community organizations could apply to operate an open street, require that DOT manage or provide resources to at least 20 open streets sites in areas that would be otherwise underserved by the program, and require that DOT provide resources to other open streets as available.
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would fully reopen on July 1. "This is going to be the summer of New York City," de Blasio said. However, he acknowledged the final call to reopen would be made by the state of New York.
Mental health check-ins to be offered at NYC vaccination sites
Mental health check-ins will be provided free of charge at all NYC vaccination sites starting today, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The check-ins will be offered to people after they have received their vaccinations. It is part of a broader commitment to offering affordable mental health care for all New Yorkers, an initiative that includes the establishment of the Mayor's Office of Community Mental Health.
Walk-in vaccines start in NY-run locations
Walk-in vaccinations are now open to all residents 16 years of age and older at state-run mass vaccination sites in New York. That means starting this morning no appointment is necessary if you visit a state-run vaccine site like the Javits Center in Manhattan and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
There's one caveat, though. You don't need an appointment at the state-run sites if you're getting your first shot. But you do need an appointment for your second dose.
NJ's mega-sites offering walk-in-vaccinations
All six of New Jersey's mega-sites are offering walk-in vaccinations. You do not need an appointment to get vaccinated at these sites, and you do not need to be a resident of a specific county to get vaccinated at that county's mega-site.
Long Island Pride returning as in-person event
After going remote last year, Long Island Pride will return as an in-person event this June. The celebration will be June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow.
Bayonne Hospital charges some residents for COVID vaccine
Bayonne Medical Center charged about 200 uninsured residents for COVID vaccinations. CarePoint released a statement regarding the error: "There was a systems error discovered regarding the billing for vaccinations. We will be sending out notices to those patients who received the invoices letting them know to disregard them. Any patient who already paid the bill will be reimbursed in full."
They say the 200 patients is about 1% of the 22,000 that the CarePoint system vaccinated. The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
U.S. cruises could resume as early as mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now telling the cruise industry. Since March 2020, the CDC has blocked cruise ships that carry more than 250 people from sailing in U.S. waters.
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
It was the second shot California resident Veena Thomas had been for waiting for. Instead of relief what she felt was panic after the needle was pulled out. "She asked me 'did you tell them Pfizer?' and I said 'Well yeah! Sure. I told them Pfizer.' I got Pfizer for the first dose too and she said, 'Well your file is flagged as being Moderna, and I was like 'what!,'" described Thomas. A doctor is now explaining the impact.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
