New Jersey easing indoor capacity restrictions, Paterson revamps vaccination approach

But while Murphy will let the businesses stay open later, local governments will be given the flexibility to put into place their own restrictions on the hours of operation.
The maximum number of people allowed inside will still be capped at 150.
The relaxation of restrictions affects restaurants, gyms, other personal care businesses, amusement, recreation facilities and casinos. Bar areas would remain closed to seating.
The lifting of restrictions comes just days before Super Bowl Sunday, and amid an increasing outcry to ease the 10 p.m. curfew for the game, which normally extends past that time.
ALSO READ | Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Meanwhile, one of New Jersey's largest cities has launched its revamped hybrid approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution after its first-come, first served site led to long lines of people bundled up in the cold for hours.
Paterson Mayor Sayegh announced last week that starting Wednesday, vaccination sites across the city would be scheduling appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. via the state registration portal.
Then, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the site will be open for walk-ins for Paterson residents only. On Wednesday, only residents age 65 and up are eligible. On Thursday, the walk-in hour is open to all Paterson residents.
Officials expect there will be roughly 75 walk-in doses available per day.
The change came after hundreds of people lined up outside International High School in hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, with shots available to any eligible state resident.
Critics say that led to seniors standing in the cold for hours, and Sayegh is hoping the changes will alleviate those long lines.
ALSO READ | Remembering award-winning actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question