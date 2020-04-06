coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: De Novo restaurant giving 100% take-out proceeds back to employees

By Nancy Kennedy & Emily Sowa
MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Demetri Malki has been a successful restauranteur in the foodie mecca of Montclair, New Jersey for nearly 20 years.

After earning his stripes in various New Jersey eateries, Demetri opened De Novo European Pub in Upper Montclair. After the success of De Novo in Montclair, Demetri opened a second location in Edgewater 8 months ago but had to close as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the metro area.

"Once the pandemic hit, Edgewater could no longer sustain itself. The overhead there is much bigger than Montclair's," said Malki.

The original De Novo remains open and like many establishments, is relying on take-out.

But not only the community is being served, so are the hard-working former employees. Demetri says 100% of the money that comes in the door, not just the profit, is going to the staff to help them pay bills and put food on their OWN tables.

"The people who are working are getting compensated for their work, and then whatever is left, we are dividing it up between the staff of both restaurants," said Malki. "Every dime that comes in is going back to our employees."

The community has rallied to support the effort and as one loyal customer put it, "This is a home away from home... you don't want to lose your 2nd home."

Montclair's "Delivery Area" will be Montclair, Glen Ridge, West Orange, Clifton, Roseland, Verona, North Caldwell, Cedar Grove, and Essex Fells. To order for both pick-up or delivery, you can call (973) 893-5008 or visit their website for the updated menu.

