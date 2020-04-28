Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded event raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

Money raised from the star-studded April 22 fundraiser featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and other well-known New Jersey-native performers brought the fund's first-month total raised to $26.6 million.
ABC7 was pleased to present the hour-long event on television, online and on the ABC 7 New York streaming app for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
"We pulled together an amazing Jersey event in a very short time," said Tammy Murphy, First Lady of New Jersey and founder of NJPRF. "The talent we assembled was world class and completely committed to helping the people of New Jersey. With this in mind, the real thanks goes to our essential workers and, in turn, to the massive audience who watched and generously donated to help those impacted by this pandemic."
A star-packed lineup performed from their homes and shared inspirational messages to viewers across multiple platforms and networks. The money raised by the broadcast will support NJPRF efforts on behalf of New Jersey's most vulnerable during the pandemic.
Interspersed throughout the event were testimonials highlighting some of New Jersey's frontline workers, ranging from nurses and doctors to policemen, firemen, restaurateurs, educators and others. Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, SZA, and Fountains of Wayne provided musical performance from their homes. Saquon Barkley, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart shared messages of support.
"New Jersey has a rich history of producing incredible talent and we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest from the entertainment community," said Murphy. "I only wish we could have included them all. We wanted to give a virtual hug to a very weary audience while raising money for such an important cause. The night really embodied Jersey pride and 'Jersey strong'."
Donations are still be accepted. To donate, you can call 844-NJRELIEF (844-657-3543) or go to NJPRF.org.
