Extra Time: The latest on Donald Trump's indictment proceedings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with everything there is to know about the indictment proceedings for Donald Trump.

The former president pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The judge told him on Thursday that he faces decades behind bars if convicted.

Trump called it a "persecution," insisting he is innocent as he boarded his plane to return to Bedminster, NJ.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was there in Washington, D.C. with the latest on what was a busy afternoon.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Speed not a factor in LIRR derailment that left 13 hurt: MTA

More than a dozen people were injured after all eight cars of a Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Queens Thursday morning.

The incident happened just a short distance from another derailment on the LIRR back in 2019.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reported live from Penn Station.

NYC Council approves outdoor dining bill

The New York City Council will make outdoor dining permanent in the city after approving a bill on Thursday, but some changes will come with it.

The new rules will allow the sidewalk cafes to operate all year round.

Restaurants will be allowed to have outdoor dining spaces in the roadway like they have since 2020. But, now they can't have walls or ceilings and they'll have to be out of the roadway for four months out of the year in the winter.

