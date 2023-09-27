Extra Time: Latest on Sen. Menendez's indictment, New Yorkers return to in-person work, AccuWeather

On Tuesday's edition of Extra Time, we cover the latest on Senator Bob Menendez's indictment, New Yorkers returning to in-person work and Jeff has the Extended AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Tuesday's edition of Extra Time, we cover the latest on Senator Bob Menendez's indictment.

At least 18 democratic senators have come forward to say that Menendez must resign including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Prosecutors accuse Menendez and his wife of using his political position to aid the government in Egypt. New Jersey Reporter Anthony Johnson shows us that Menendez is not just fighting the charges, but also the mounting pressure to resign.

Here are the other top headlines from Tuesday's episode:

Majority of New Yorkers have returned to in-person work: report

According to the Partnership for New York City, in 2022 49% of workers were back in the office at least three days a week. This year, 58% of workers are back in person. Eyewitness News Reporter Derick Waller talks about the impact this transition is having on the city's economy. Plus, Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres interviews Kathy Wylde, the president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City about how the numbers of people returning to work may change in the future.

New York Theatre Ballet's "Lift" program

Academy Award-nominated Director David Peterson's latest documentary "Lift" shines a spotlight on New York Theatre Ballet's "Lift" program in which classical ballet training is used to improve the lives of young people, particularly those living in homeless shelters in the city. The ballet's principal artist and artistic director, Steven Melendez, talks to Eyewitness News Anchor Joe Torres about the program and the documentary.

Remnants of Ophelia finally leave the Tri-State Area

After days of rain and wind from what was once Tropical Storm Ophelia, the sun will come out tomorrow! Meteorologist Jeff Smith is timing out this week's forecast.

