Eyewitness News Live: Calls for justice grow in death of Tyre Nichols

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Protestors raise awareness across NYC amid release of Tyre Nichols video

The bodycam video in the death of Tyre Nichols is just beginning to set in for many. There are so many unanswered questions about how this could happen and why more was not done to stop the beating and to help him when he was lying on the ground.

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols to death

The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummeling the Black motorist.

2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half

Officials say the man driving lost control of the car and collided with a barrier wall. The car then crashed into a utility pole.

Powerball jackpot sits at $572M ahead of tonight's lottery drawing

You might want to pick up a ticket for Saturday night's Powerball if you want the chance to take home half a billion dollars. The jackpot is worth an estimated $572 million. That's a cash value of $308.9 million.