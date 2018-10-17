MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $868 million!

Toni Yates reports on the Mega Millions jackpot. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
No one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night, so the Mega Millions drawing will be worth at least $868 million on Friday, the game's largest jackpot ever.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, and 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

That drawing was worth $667 million, the third biggest lottery jackpot in history.

The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.

The estimated cash value of Friday's drawing is $494 million.

It has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

RELATED: Which state in the area is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $345 million. The estimated cash value is $199 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

