Funerals for Bronx fire victims begin amid calls for justice

EMBED >More News Videos Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger says many questions remain unanswered following Sunday's deadly high rise apartment fire that killed 17 people in the Bronx.

EMBED >More News Videos Bill Ritter talks to Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson about Sunday's deadly apartment building fire and when residents could be allowed back in.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Funerals for victims of the deadly Bronx apartment fire have started taking place amid calls for justice for the bereaved families and other residents of the Tremont community.A large memorial has grown outside the scene of Sunday's devastating fire that left 17 people dead, including eight children.Two victims, 12-year-old Seydou Toure and his sister, 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou, were remembered Wednesday during funeral services at a Harlem mosque.Burial plans remained uncertain for most of the other victims as some families waited for funeral homes to deliver their loved ones and, in some cases, deciding between burials here or having their loved ones returned to the Gambia.Islamic law calls for bodies to be cleansed and buried as soon as possible after death, usually within 24 hours.Dramatic video from inside the apartment building's stairwell, the only emergency exit, shows it covered in fire damaged debris.That, as residents who had been waiting inside their apartments during the fire were evacuated by the FDNY.Thursday afternoon community leaders are holding a press conference demanding justice for the low-income, immigrant residents of this building. Eyewitness News spoke with Mahamed Keita , who rescued a little girl, helping the child and her mother down the stairs before they got separated in the thick haze of smoke."She had two kids, she couldn't breathe, she was like, 'Please help me, I have two kids!' I was like, 'Give me one. Hold my hand!"" Keita said. "She gave me one the kids."Mother and child were later reunited at St. Barnabas Hospital.Ousmane Konteh2-year-old boyHaouwa Mahamadou5-year-old girlFatoumata Dukureh5-year-old girlOmar Jambang6-year-old boyMariam Dukureh11-year-old girlMustapha Dukureh12-year-old boyMuhammed Drammeh12-year-old boySeydou Toure12-year-old boyNyumaaisha Drammeh19-year-old womanFatoumata Drammeh21-year-old womanSera Janneh27-year-old womanIsatou Jabbie31-year-old womanHaja Dukureh37-year-old womanFatoumata Tunkara43-year-old womanHagi Jawara47-year-old manHaji Dukaray49-year-old manFatoumata Drammeh50-year-old female----------