Funerals for Bronx fire victims begin amid calls for justice

A large memorial has grown outside the scene of Sunday's devastating fire
By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Funerals for victims of the deadly Bronx apartment fire have started taking place amid calls for justice for the bereaved families and other residents of the Tremont community.

A large memorial has grown outside the scene of Sunday's devastating fire that left 17 people dead, including eight children.

Two victims, 12-year-old Seydou Toure and his sister, 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou, were remembered Wednesday during funeral services at a Harlem mosque.

Burial plans remained uncertain for most of the other victims as some families waited for funeral homes to deliver their loved ones and, in some cases, deciding between burials here or having their loved ones returned to the Gambia.

Islamic law calls for bodies to be cleansed and buried as soon as possible after death, usually within 24 hours.

Dramatic video from inside the apartment building's stairwell, the only emergency exit, shows it covered in fire damaged debris.

That, as residents who had been waiting inside their apartments during the fire were evacuated by the FDNY.

Thursday afternoon community leaders are holding a press conference demanding justice for the low-income, immigrant residents of this building.

Eyewitness News spoke with Mahamed Keita, who rescued a little girl, helping the child and her mother down the stairs before they got separated in the thick haze of smoke.

"She had two kids, she couldn't breathe, she was like, 'Please help me, I have two kids!' I was like, 'Give me one. Hold my hand!"" Keita said. "She gave me one the kids."

Mother and child were later reunited at St. Barnabas Hospital.



Here is the complete list of those who did not survive:

Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old girl

Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old girl
Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old girl

Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy

Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy

Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old woman

Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old woman

Sera Janneh
27-year-old woman

Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old woman

Haja Dukureh
37-year-old woman

Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old woman

Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man

Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man

Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old female

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

