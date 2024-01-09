Tracking river levels in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many rivers have overflowed their banks in recent days and more rain is on the way. You can track river levels in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut here.

The National Weather Service is constantly updating charts showing the flood stage for rivers in the Tri-State area.

When flooding is in the forecast, the below map will show you the current and predicted water levels in local rivers, creeks and bays.

Note: Points on the map will only appear once a waterway is predicted to go above flood stage.

