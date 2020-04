Coronavirus News: 1st uniformed member of NYPD to die of COVID-19 laid to rest

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first uniformed member of the NYPD to die from the coronavirus was laid to rest over the weekend.Pallbearers wore masks as they held up the coffin of Det. Cedric Dixon. The 48-year-old died in March after being admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital with flu-like symptoms.The 23-year veteran of the force was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.