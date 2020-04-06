coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 1st uniformed member of NYPD to die of COVID-19 laid to rest

Image Credit: Detectives' Endowment Association

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first uniformed member of the NYPD to die from the coronavirus was laid to rest over the weekend.

Pallbearers wore masks as they held up the coffin of Det. Cedric Dixon.

The 48-year-old died in March after being admitted to North Central Bronx Hospital with flu-like symptoms.

The 23-year veteran of the force was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalnypdcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'Mystery writer' leaving inspirational sidewalk chalk messages
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
NYC hospitals facing potentially worst week still need ventilators
Palm Sunday mass celebrated online from the Vatican to New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
NY's COVID-19 death toll nears 4,200, but there's a glimmer of hope
NYC hospitals facing potentially worst week still need ventilators
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
Show More
2nd priest serving Diocese of Brooklyn dies of coronavirus
Bush in 2005: 'If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare'
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
New Jersey death toll approaches 1,000 as more ventilators secured
More TOP STORIES News