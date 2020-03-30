coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 8 dead of COVID-19 at New Jersey nursing home

WANAQUE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Borough of Wanaque announced Monday that eight patients of the Lakeland Nursing Home on Fifth Avenue in Haskell have died from COVID-19 related complications.

They say many others, including staff members, are infected and are being treated on site.

The facility has been placed on lockdown and will not accept additional patients or allow visitation, and the state health department is involved.

"We cannot stress enough the need to remain calm, practice social distancing, work from home and be vigilant," Mayor Dan Mahler.

