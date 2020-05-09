coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Hoboken begins gradual reopening of parks, with restrictions

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken began the gradual reopening of its parks, including along the waterfront.

Officials say social distancing is required and face masks are mandatory.

Congregating in groups and organized sports are still prohibited, city officials say, while playgrounds remain closed.

