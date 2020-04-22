Coronavirus News: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help develop testing, tracing program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6122046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor de Blasio explains how the test and trace plan would work

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help develop a first-ever testing, tracing and isolation program.Governor Cuomo lauded Bloomberg's experience both in the public and private sector."It is going to require a lot of attention, a lot of insight, a lot of experience and a lot of resources," Cuomo said.As part of the plan, the Governor has set a goal of 40,000 tests being processed per day.That would double New York's current output and is near the maximum that the state's roughly 300 labs can output daily.Governor Cuomo also said New York will work with New Jersey and Connecticut to create a nation-leading contact tracing "army.""This entire operation has never been done before. So It's intimidating," Cuomo said. "But I say 'so what?' Who cares that you've never done it. That's really irrelevant, it's what we have to do now, so figure out how to do it."Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a similar plan to test all New York City residents for coronavirus and trace all individuals who came in close contact with a person who tested positive.The Mayor says the goal of the plan, called "Test and Trace," is to move the city from the widespread transmission stage to the low-level transmission stage which would allow for far less social distancing."It's what you have deserved all along had there been the testing from day one," de Blasio said. "This is what we could have done so much more of in the very beginning to contain this disease, but now this is ultimately how we defeat this disease."Under the plan, those who test positive will immediately be assessed and isolated at home or in a hospital or hotel.The city will provide transportation from the individual's home to where they will be isolated and will be provided with food, laundry, pharmacy, and remote medical checks.The Mayor says a plan of this size would take hundreds of thousands of people working on it as well as more testing, more protective personal equipment for medical personnel and more location sites for testing sites to happen.De Blasio said that while these aspects are not in place right now, he expects them to be in place next month."We have to do it. To borrow from Apollo 13, failure is not an option. We have to find a way to do it," de Blasio said.