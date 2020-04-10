coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ doctor who beat COVID-19 receives emotional applause upon release

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emotions were overflowing at St. Joseph's Medical Center in New Jersey as doctors, nurses and staff members applauded as one of their colleagues who beat COVID-19 was released from the hospital.

Thunderous applause was heard in the hallway of the Paterson facility as Dr. James Pruden was wheeled out on Wednesday.

The Director of Emergency Preparedness was greeted with signs of support like 'We love you, Dr. Pruden. Heroes work here.'

The doctor, who is a resident of Teaneck, encouraged every health care worker to keep the faith and to stay strong.

