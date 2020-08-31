Reopen NYC: When will indoor dining return?

The pressure to reopen indoor dining in the city is likely to intensify now that New Jersey is reopening indoor dining with limited capacity starting Friday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he understands the decision puts NYC restaurants at a "competitive disadvantage," but the city faces other hurdles.
"We are coming into Labor Day. Labor Day will see more people going back to school. That is a factor we have to watch. We're coming into the fall. Flu season is a factor that we have to watch," he said.
Cuomo said the state is watching, considering, but not rushing into a decision.
Mayor Bill de Blasio sounded far more dire, suggesting indoor dining may be months away.
"We do expect - and pray for and expect - a vaccine in the spring that will allow us to get more back to normal," de Blasio said.
New York City restaurants also face competition from neighboring Long Island and Westchester suburbs where indoor dining has been in place for weeks.
De Blasio said he hoped to have more to say about indoor dining soon but did not seem hopeful.
"It would take a huge step forward to get to that point, and that's the truth," he said.
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: