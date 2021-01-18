Coronavirus Update New York City: Hunts Point Market workers strike over wage dispute

Workers want a $1 an hour raise and additional health care support.
They say the market makes billions of dollars in sales and received more than $15 million in forgivable PPP loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
"They are not treating us fair. They do not think that we are essential. We are essential. We've been here since the pandemic started. We have been here risking our lives and coming here to work for these people," one striking worker said.
The operators of the market said they have taken a number of steps to assure safe access is maintained.
Management went on to say it is disappointed the union walked away from the bargaining table and chose to focus on walking off the job instead.
