JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: Special mural unveiled to honor Bronx teen

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the special mural unveiled to honor Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Darkness consumed a street corner in the Bronx when a young, innocent teen was savagely murdered. It was darkness that rallied the community - but on Sunday it was about light.

Just days after saying their final goodbyes to Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz,15, hundreds turned out for a memorial service at the same church where he was laid to rest.

Guzman-Feliz was senselessly stabbed to death by ruthless alleged gang members who thought he was someone else.

RELATED: Bronx bodega owner says he did not 'realize what was happening' night of stabbing.
It has forced some in the community to question 'how did we get here?'

"What is wrong with our generation? But I am willing to say this proudly - we are not a lost generation," said one speaker.

Meanwhile, a block from Guzman Feliz's home - a block from where he was killed, there was a mural dedicated in his honor. There were 48 candles on it - for the 48th Precinct. It was the teen's inspiration - he dreamed of becoming a detective. 48 family members and friends dipped their fingers in paint to light those candles. His mother and father sparked the first flames.


"What I would love for them to feel about it is tranquility, a sense of peace, a sense of... I tried to capture his smile in the pictures that I've seen him where he looks really happy," said mural artist Chris Pyrate.

It is the way his family wants him remembered.

On the corner where Guzman-Feliz was killed, it is dark no more. There hasn't been a dark moment since.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
justice for juniorstabbingmachetebodegagangtrinitarios gangBelmontTremontNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Community speaks out on plans for bodega where 'Junior' was killed
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
More justice for junior
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News