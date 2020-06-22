Reopen News: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's welcoming customers as Phase 2 begins

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City begins Phase Two in the road to reopening Monday.For the first time in months, people can eat outdoors at restaurants in New York City.Barbershops and salons can also open at 50 percent capacity.And Macy's has announced it is reopening its NYC stores, including its iconic flagship store in Herald Square."We are pleased to announce that today, Macy's stores in New York City will begin re-opening for business, ready to safely serve customers in-store, online and on the go," the retailer said in a statement."Macy's Herald Square, the company's iconic flagship re-opens featuring a curated assortment of must-have beauty, fashion, accessories and home, plus the perfect items to click and pick-up, for every occasion," the statement continued. "Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as state and local guidance, Macy's stores in the NY Metro area are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering in-store shopping, as well as contact-free curbside pick-up."Meantime, on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn they have constructed a temporary patio in the street outside a row of restaurants.New York City has 27,000 restaurants, according to the mayor's office.On Friday the city started offering an expedited approval process, allowing restaurants to place tables on sidewalks, in the street and even in pedestrian plazas.Some restaurants are going a step further, ditching physical menus for a QR code you scan to your smartphone."The menu comes up on your screen, and you can order that way - and also as a matter of payment, so you don't have to touch anything," said Lolo Manso, the owner of Socarrat. "I think restaurants are the heart and soul of New York City, so I am very happy that finally we see the light at the end of the tunnel."Hair salons and barbershops are also reopening for the first time Monday in more than three months.However, they will be limited to 50 percent capacity.Some offices are allowed to open as well, including real estate firms.As many as 300,000 New Yorkers expected to head back to work as Phase 2 gets underway.- Commercial Building Management- Essential and Phase Two In-Store Retail Businesses- Hair Salons and Barbershops- Offices- Outdoor and Take-Out and Delivery Food Services- Real Estate Services- Retail Rental, Repair and Cleaning Activities- Vehicles Sales, Lease and Rental Companies