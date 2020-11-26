reopen nyc

Eyewitness News cub reporters preview Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade goes virtual in 2020
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal.

Here with all the changes to the annual holiday celebration are Eyewitness News cub reporters Isabelle and Jack.

Balloons? Check. Floats? Also check. Only fewer of each ... and celebrities!

Instead of 90 people holding down each giant balloon, Macy's will use heavy utility cars and only a few people.

THANKSGIVING RECIPES: From turkey to pumpkin pie by the Eyewitness News chefs
EMBED More News Videos

Heather O'Rourke creates 'Gobble the Gobbler' fun party snack for your next holiday gathering!


New balloons include the "Boss Baby" and "Red Titan."

Isabelle: "I heard in earlier years that you had horses pulling floats. Are there any other traditions that are obsolete?"

" You know we used to have animals from the Central Park zoo in cages - Lions and Tigers but then we thought that might not be a very good idea because it scared people," said Susan Tercero, VP and Executive Producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Jack: "Are you bummed? How are you feeling since you always work so hard to put this on?"

"I tried to look at the bright side and do something ... so we have balloons and floats," Tercero said.

Sadly, the Rockettes won't be performing this this year because they can't get too close with COVID.

A lot of the parade will be pre-recorded. And how much have you missed Broadway?

RELATED | Restaurants offer Thanksgiving takeout dinners so you can avoid cooking this season
EMBED More News Videos

For many families, it's a time-honored tradition to get crafty with leftovers in the days following a big holiday meal, but leftovers don't last forever. Here's what to know about leftover food safety.


"We have Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls," Tercero said.

Isabelle: "People are not allowed to come but it will be one block long, right next to Macy's on 34th St."

Jack: "So like a Miracle on 34th Street! And guess who else will be there? Santa!"

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoparademacy's thanksgiving day parade
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Orange zone restrictions take effect on Staten Island
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother thankful for daughter's health after terrifying discovery on x-ray
Car careens out of control, slams into NYC restaurant
Police pursuit through several boroughs ends in crash, suspect arrested
The Countdown: Trump pardons Flynn while Biden appeals for unity
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Show More
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Orange zone restrictions take effect on Staten Island
Judge dismisses effort to hold up homeless move from Lucerne
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News