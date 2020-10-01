Back-to-school NYC: 1st day of in-person learning for middle and high schoolers

For the first time in nearly seven months, middle and high schoolers will once again be back inside the classroom.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza are set to greet families at one those schools, One World Middle School in Edenwald.
In this unprecedented year, it's actually the third first day of school in the district.
If that doesn't sound complicated enough, the teacher's union says that even after all the delays, they still do not have enough teachers to fully staff schools.
That means some high schools have a situation where the students are in class, but the teacher will be remote, on a screen.
The pandemic is forcing so many complications.
And now, with COVID cases rising in some neighborhoods, some are wondering how long in-person will last.
"We have a very unusual situation here, where we have an uptick in a discrete set of zip codes," said Mayor de Blasio on Wednesday. "And we are not seeing an interconnection to our public school system. So we will watch it very carefully - daily, hourly. If at any point we
determine we need to close an individual school, or any number of schools in that area, we will."
And there are even more complications.
While some are calling for city schools to be fully remote, City Councilman Joseph Borelli on Staten Island says he is suing the city, demanding schools begin in-person learning for everyone.
He is expected to provide more details on his plan at later Thursday morning.
