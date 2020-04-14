Coronavirus News: MTA offers massive increase in worker family death benefits

Under the agreement, the MTA will pay $500,000 in a lump sum to the spouse, beneficiary or estate of each deceased member who was in active service on or after February 1, 2020, in addition to providing health insurance to the spouse and dependents to the age of 26 of the surviving family for three years.
The TWU agreement extends the COVID-19 death benefit to members of four TWU Locals: Local 100, Local 106, Local 2001 and Local 2055.
"We can't bring back our heroic co-workers, but we can make sure their families are taken care of," Local 100 President Tony Utano said. "We will continue to fight in Albany for additional benefits to help the families left behind and to further honor our lost heroes' great sacrifice to this city and state."
"New York wouldn't have a fighting chance against this virus if transit workers weren't getting the blue collar heroes of this pandemic -- nurses, paramedics, food service workers -- to the front lines of the battle all across the metropolitan region," TWU International President John Samuelsen said. "This COVID-19 death benefit is a recognition of the incredible contributions and sacrifices our workforce has made."
The agreement will also be extended to all non-represented employees and is subject to Board ratification on April 22.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address