MTA Hero: Metro-North Customer Service Usher Jasmine Cross reunites lost boy with family

This week's MTA Hero reunited a scared, lost boy with his mother and his "Grammy". Heather O'Rourke has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Metro-North Customer Service Usher, Jasmine Cross, who recently joined the MTA and works at Grand Central Terminal.

One week ago, a customer approached Cross about a crying child.

Cross approached the child and learned that he had been separated from his mother and his "Grammy".

After learning the boy's mother's name, Cross reported the lost child to police, and stayed with him while the police made announcements over the PA system which led the family to be reunited.

Cross, a mom herself, said her parental instinct kicked in.

