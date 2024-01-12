WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

MTA Heroes: Steve Ilardi, Ajay Singh recognized for efforts to stop fare evasion

Heather O'Rourke Image
ByHeather O'Rourke WABC logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 12:18PM
This week's MTA Heroes are Ajay Sign and Steve Ilardi.
WABC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are two New York City transit workers.

Steve Ilardi and Ajay Singh are being recognized for their efforts to stop fare evasion.

ALSO READ | Retaining wall collapses behind auto body shop in Brooklyn

They worked on a new design for subway turnstiles to avoid what is known as "back-cocking," or pulling the turnstile backward. This process allows people to push through the turnstiles without paying.

The new design is being rolled out systen-wide.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW