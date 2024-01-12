MTA Heroes: Steve Ilardi, Ajay Singh recognized for efforts to stop fare evasion

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are two New York City transit workers.
Steve Ilardi and Ajay Singh are being recognized for their efforts to stop fare evasion.
They worked on a new design for subway turnstiles to avoid what is known as "back-cocking," or pulling the turnstile backward. This process allows people to push through the turnstiles without paying.
The new design is being rolled out systen-wide.
