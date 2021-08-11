mta hero

MTA Heroes keep buses and subways running on time

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes keep buses and subways running on time

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today we are recognizing the MTA heroes who keep the subways and buses running by creating the schedules and timetables crucial to the agency's operations.

The bus and subways Schedules Teams work within the Operations Planning unit.

Their duties have only increased during the pandemic.



That includes creating and implementing emergency service reduction plans and schedules for crucial overnight subway cleaning.

Our appreciation and thanks go out to every member of these teams!

ALSO READ | MTA Hero Marcia Joshua makes it her mission to spread positivity
EMBED More News Videos

The MTA Hero of the Week is Station Agent Marcia Joshua.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta heromass transit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
MTA Hero makes it her mission to spread positivity
MTA Heroes: IT Department keeps trains, workers, passengers moving
MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks
TOP STORIES
Baby mauled to death by family dog
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico prepares
COVID updates: CDC panel to consider booster shots
NY's next governor, Kathy Hochul, to address state today
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation
Show More
Cuomo's resignation: A timeline of the sex harassment allegations
AMC will soon let moviegoers pay for tickets in bitcoin
Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Venomous snake bite lands NJ man in the hospital
Man found dead with stab wounds after rooftop blaze in Queens: Police
More TOP STORIES News