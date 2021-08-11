MTA Heroes keep buses and subways running on time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10901011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The MTA Hero of the Week is Station Agent Marcia Joshua.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today we are recognizing the MTA heroes who keep the subways and buses running by creating the schedules and timetables crucial to the agency's operations.The bus and subways Schedules Teams work within the Operations Planning unit.Their duties have only increased during the pandemic.That includes creating and implementing emergency service reduction plans and schedules for crucial overnight subway cleaning.Our appreciation and thanks go out to every member of these teams!----------