MTA Heroes keep buses and subways running on time

The bus and subways Schedules Teams work within the Operations Planning unit.
Their duties have only increased during the pandemic.
That includes creating and implementing emergency service reduction plans and schedules for crucial overnight subway cleaning.
Our appreciation and thanks go out to every member of these teams!
ALSO READ | MTA Hero Marcia Joshua makes it her mission to spread positivity
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube