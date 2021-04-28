MTA Heroes: MTA worker spots, reports man with a gun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anderson Pierre-Louis, Dexter Edwards, and Giovanni Kruythoff helped save a man's life at a subway station in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are honoring an MTA hero whose sharp eyes and quick thinking may have saved lives.Ivette Leonetti was cleaning the platform at the World Trade Center/Cortlandt Street Station last week when she spotted a man carrying a gun.Ivette engaged the man in friendly conversation before moving to a safer location and calling police.The man was arrested, and Ivette helped save herself and others from what could have been a violent situation.----------