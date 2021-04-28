mta hero

MTA Heroes: MTA worker spots, reports man with a gun

By Eyewitness News
MTA hero spots and reports man with a gun

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are honoring an MTA hero whose sharp eyes and quick thinking may have saved lives.

Ivette Leonetti was cleaning the platform at the World Trade Center/Cortlandt Street Station last week when she spotted a man carrying a gun.



Ivette engaged the man in friendly conversation before moving to a safer location and calling police.

The man was arrested, and Ivette helped save herself and others from what could have been a violent situation.

